Horry County Fire Rescue installs smoke alarms in Woodlawn Mobile Home Park

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue worked all Saturday to install smoke alarms in dozens of homes at the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park. During the smoke alarm blitz, Horry Fire Rescue installed 178 smoke alarms in 123 homes.

They started at nine Saturday and worked until the late afternoon. The Fire Department also set up a booth to provide people information on the use, care, and maintenance of smoke alarms.

Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, says he cannot stress enough how important it is for homes to have smoke alarms, and for people to have an escape plan.

It’s also important to talk to your kids about this plan. He says kids practice fire drills at school, but not all get that same preparation at home.

 “We want you to test your smoke alarms every month, practice your escape plan every month,” explained Mark Nugent. “Pick a weekend to wake the kids up with a smoke alarm and see if they know what to do. Make sure to have two ways out of your home and have a meeting place. It’s very critical that when everyone goes to the same place when they go out.”

If you need a smoke detector, you can request one on Horry County Fire Rescue's website.

