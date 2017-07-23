A Hot and Humid Weekend Ends with Scattered Storms

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week.

There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the roads.

After sunset, that energy goes away, leaving us with lower storm chances overnight and a drier set up for Monday morning.

Beginning Monday afternoon, a weak cold front will try to approach the region. While no significantly cooler weather arrive, the front will help to enhance the risk of afternoon and evening storms and to temporarily break the heat. This will also be the same set up for Tuesday and Wednesday.