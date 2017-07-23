Mayor of McColl issues boil water advisory - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Mayor of McColl issues boil water advisory

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: WMBF) (Source: WMBF)

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) – The Mayor of McColl took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to issue a boil water advisory for the town.

He advises residents boil water for at least one minute before drinking water or cooking with it.

Stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • A Hot and Humid Weekend Ends with Scattered Storms

    A Hot and Humid Weekend Ends with Scattered Storms

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:32:22 GMT
    645PM Storms645PM Storms

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...

    More >>

  • Infant reunites with first responders who saved her life

    Infant reunites with first responders who saved her life

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:00:47 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

     On Saturday, a two month old baby reunited with the first responders responsible for saving her life. Members from Horry County Fire station eight helped revive two month old Melissa Hucks earlier this month. 

    More >>

     On Saturday, a two month old baby reunited with the first responders responsible for saving her life. Members from Horry County Fire station eight helped revive two month old Melissa Hucks earlier this month. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of man who drowned Sunday morning

    UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of man who drowned Sunday morning

    Sunday, July 23 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 22:17:58 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him. 

    More >>

     Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly