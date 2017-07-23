Black River Outdoors offering 'Total Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour' along Santee River

If you’re looking for a fun way to watch the solar eclipse, how about watching it from a kayak along the Santee River? Black River Outdoors announced they’re hosting a ‘Total Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour' on August 21. The tour is guided, and all levels of kayaking experience are welcome.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him.More >>
Becoming a law enforcement officer in South Carolina will require psychological testing under a new requirement aimed at weeding out people not suitable for the job. The board that oversees the state's Criminal Justice Academy voted unanimously Wednesday to mandate the screening for all aspiring officers. Starting Jan. 1, all law enforcement agencies' potential new hires must bring proof of the testing to enroll for training.More >>
Carvers Bay Bears Class 2A, Region VIIMore >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn Orangeburg County residents about a scam using their name, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office says someone is targeting seniors, calling to say a warrant has been issued for their arrest.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
