Black River Outdoors offering 'Total Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour' along Santee River

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re looking for a fun way to watch the solar eclipse, how about watching it from a kayak along the Santee River?

Black River Outdoors announced they’re hosting a ‘Total Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour' on August 21. 

The tour is guided, and all levels of kayaking experience are welcome.

If you’re thinking of signing up, here’s your itinerary:

  • Meet at Harris Landing at Noon
  • Partial Eclipse starts at 1:18pm
  • Full Eclipse starts at 2:46pm
  • Full Eclipse ends at 2:48pm
  • Partial Eclipse ends at 3:10pm
  • Return to the landing around 3:30pm

You’ll definitely get to see the eclipse, (safely, as they provide eclipse viewing glasses), but you also might see wildlife like wading herons, egrets, alligators, snakes, and more.

The cost is $100 dollars per person, but $75 of the ticket price goes towards rebuilding the Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center that was destroyed in a fire last year.

If the weather forces a cancellation, you will be provided with a gift certificate good for any 4-hour Tour with Black River Outdoors in the future.

