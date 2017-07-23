UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of man who drowned Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning.

Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 35-year-old Raymundo Garcia from Gainesville, Georiga.

According to a Facebook post from MBPD, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. Garcia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him.

A lifeguard from John’s Beach Service and a family member rescued him from the water.

The lifeguard, an off-duty EMT and a police officer performed CPR on him and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

