UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of man who drowned Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...More >>
On Saturday, a two month old baby reunited with the first responders responsible for saving her life. Members from Horry County Fire station eight helped revive two month old Melissa Hucks earlier this month.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him.More >>
The Mayor of McColl took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to issue a boil water advisory for the town. He advises residents boil water for at least one minute before drinking water or cooking with it. Bobby Odom Stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more.More >>
If you’re looking for a fun way to watch the solar eclipse, how about watching it from a kayak along the Santee River? Black River Outdoors announced they’re hosting a ‘Total Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour' on August 21. The tour is guided, and all levels of kayaking experience are welcome.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
