MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him.

A lifeguard from John’s Beach Service and a family member rescued the victim.

The lifeguard, an off-duty EMT and a police officer performed CPR on him and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

