One person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning

One person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police confirmed one person has died after being rescued from the ocean Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, a call came in for a distressed swimmer at 7:58 Sunday morning. A 35-year-old male from Georgia was standing knee-deep in the area of 24th Avenue N when a wave crashed over him.

A lifeguard from John’s Beach Service and a family member rescued the victim.

The lifeguard, an off-duty EMT and a police officer performed CPR on him and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet. 

