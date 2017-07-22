Carvers Bay Pigskin Preview

Carvers Bay Bears Class 2A, Region VIIMore >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office wants to warn Orangeburg County residents about a scam using their name, according to a news release. The sheriff's office says someone is targeting seniors, calling to say a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Santee Cooper has been mailing out notices to customers about proposed rate increases and public meetings to discuss the proposed increases. According to a Santee Cooper press release, the rates for residential customers would go up by 4.6 percent starting April 1, 2018. They would go up an additional 4.8 percent starting April 1, 2019.
Lamar Silver Foxes Class 1A, Region II
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
