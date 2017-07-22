Carvers Bay Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carvers Bay Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Carvers Bay won Class 2A, Region VII in 2016.

Carvers Bay Bears
Class 2A, Region VII

2016 Record: 9-4, Lost to Barnwell in third round of playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Marlboro County, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Janaz Sumpter, WR DiJon Goss, WR Stephon Greene, DT Emmanuel Tatum, DT Jaquan Reed, LB D'quarius Pressley, S Tyrek Reed, CB Tyrin Gamble

Keep an eye out for: QB Nathan Martin, he may allow Sumpter to be used in other ways to make the Carvers Bay offense more explosive.

