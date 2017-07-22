Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office warning residents about a recent call scam

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn Orangeburg County residents about a scam using their name, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office says someone is targeting seniors, calling to say a warrant has been issued for their arrest.More >>
The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Santee Cooper has been mailing out notices to customers about proposed rate increases and public meetings to discuss the proposed increases. According to a Santee Cooper press release, the rates for residential customers would go up by 4.6 percent starting April 1, 2018. They would go up an additional 4.8 percent starting April 1, 2019.More >>
Lamar Silver Foxes Class 1A, Region IIMore >>
The lawyers for the four former Horry County police officers accused of misconduct in office have requested more time to consider plea offers.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Two are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Lake Waco.More >>
