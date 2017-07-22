Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office warning residents about a recent call scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn Orangeburg County residents about a scam using their name, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office says someone is targeting seniors, calling to say a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scam call comes from 803-310-3988.

The scammer goes by the name of “Davey Williams,” and he says a $500 payment will cancel the warrant.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that no payment - no matter how big - will drop a charge or warrant. The call is a scam.

If you receive a call from 803-310-3988, OCSO wants you to call them at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

