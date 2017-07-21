Lamar Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lamar Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Lamar Head Coach Corey Fountain. (Source: WMBF Sports) Lamar Head Coach Corey Fountain. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Lamar Silver Foxes
Class 1A, Region II

2016 Record: 13-1, Lost to Lake View in state title game.

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30

Key Returners: FB/LB Jeblonski Green, RB/CB Jacquez Lucas, QB Rashard Coleman, RB/LB Kegan Sparks, WR/LB Malik Johnson, RB/LB Tijuan Burroughs, C Chandler Johnson, DE David Cribb

Keep an eye out for: Wait and see. Lamar will need a total team effort to be successful.

