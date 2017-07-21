Attorneys for former HCPD officers accused of misconduct ask for more time to consider plea offers

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The lawyers for the four former Horry County police officers accused of misconduct in office have requested more time to consider plea offers, according to officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the SCAG, said Friday was the deadline for accepting a plea, but the parties will be granted more time.

“We should know next week whether they’ll accept the offers or go to trial,” Kittle said.

The trial of former detective Troy Allen Large is tentatively set for Sept. 18, pending the decline of a plea offer.

Last September, Large was indicted on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was terminated from the Horry County Police Department on July 31, 2015 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The three other former HCPD officers - Darryl Williams, Todd Cox and Luke Green - were also indicted last fall. Trial dates for them have not been set as of yet.

Williams was indicted on nine counts of misconduct in office, while Cox and Green face 16 and three counts of the same charge, respectively.

According to the indictments, Williams is accused of knowingly failing to properly investigate alleged crimes and using his county vehicle and county paid time to work for the state.

The indictments allege Cox knowingly closed cases without proper investigation, and Green is accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant.

