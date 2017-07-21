Santee Cooper sends letter detailing proposed rate increases

The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Santee Cooper has been mailing out notices to customers about proposed rate increases and public meetings to discuss the proposed increases. According to a Santee Cooper press release, the rates for residential customers would go up by 4.6 percent starting April 1, 2018. They would go up an additional 4.8 percent starting April 1, 2019.More >>
Santee Cooper has been mailing out notices to customers about proposed rate increases and public meetings to discuss the proposed increases. According to a Santee Cooper press release, the rates for residential customers would go up by 4.6 percent starting April 1, 2018. They would go up an additional 4.8 percent starting April 1, 2019.More >>
Lamar Silver Foxes Class 1A, Region IIMore >>
Lamar Silver Foxes Class 1A, Region IIMore >>
The lawyers for the four former Horry County police officers accused of misconduct in office have requested more time to consider plea offers.More >>
The lawyers for the four former Horry County police officers accused of misconduct in office have requested more time to consider plea offers.More >>
Following a WMBF News Investigation into the plans for a new Myrtle Beach city library, some viewers had some questions regarding whether or not an upgraded facility was needed.More >>
Following a WMBF News Investigation into the plans for a new Myrtle Beach city library, some viewers had some questions regarding whether or not an upgraded facility was needed.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>