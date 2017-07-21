Santee Cooper sends letter detailing proposed rate increases

The proposed changes would increase rates by 4.6% in 2018 and an additional 4.8% in 2019.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Santee Cooper has been mailing out notices to customers about proposed rate increases and public meetings to discuss the proposed increases.

According to a Santee Cooper press release, the rates for residential customers would go up by 4.6 percent starting April 1, 2018. They would go up an additional 4.8 percent starting April 1, 2019.

Santee Cooper is currently accepting public comments online or through the mail to hear what people think about the proposed increases.

They will also hold a series of public meetings next month.

The meetings are as follows:

Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.: Santee Cooper Headquarters, 1 Riverwood Dr., Moncks Corner

Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.: North Myrtle Beach City Hall, 1120 Second Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach

Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.: Waccamaw Branch Georgetown County Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island

Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.: Santee Cooper Conway Office, 100 Elm St., Conway

Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Law Enforcement Center, 1101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

WMBF News caught up with some Santee Cooper customers, and they’re not too happy about the proposed changes.

“I’m trying to save to buy a house, and I think that’s going to make it a little bit more hard with, what? A 4.6% raise? Yeah that’s kind of disappointing,” Brandy Deavers said.

Angela Pastena echoed similar thoughts.

“My electric bill is already high,” Pastena said. “I feel that it’s already high. And cost of living is high, so for it to increase is not a great thing at all.”

Customers also feel a little helpless because they say there’s not much they can do.

“I don’t know I just feel that you know it’s something that we as a consumer don’t have any control over, and you just kind of feel like it’s one of those things you’re just going to have to deal with, but I don’t think it’s fair,” Pastena said.

If you want to express your concerns, Santee Cooper says the above listed meetings are open to the public for anyone to speak up.

The press release also says the Board of Directors will vote on the proposed changes December 11.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.