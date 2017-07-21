UPDATE: Man who reported he was robbed of $20,000 arrested for f - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man who reported he was robbed of $20,000 arrested for filing false police report

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –  The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Frederick Baker has been arrested and charged with filing a false police report of a felony.

Baker reported he was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, but after opening an investigation, evidence revealed he never traveled to the location the alleged the robbery occurred.

The $20,000 was from deposits from Popeyes Chicken in Conway, where Baker worked.

Popeyes filed a Breach of Trust report with the Conway Police Department reporting money from deposits had gone missing over the last few months.

Yesterday, Baker had a meeting with the Manager/Owner of the Conway Popeyes to discuss the missing money. It was during that meeting that Baker admitted he made up the story of being robbed.

At this time, there is no additional information, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more.

    'Home Alone' dad John Heard dies at 72

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-07-22 14:26:16 GMT
    John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.

  • GRAPHIC VIDEO: Teens mock drowning man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:14:47 GMT
    Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media. 

  • Man admits he 'flung' infant son, causing his death

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-07-21 10:33:52 GMT
    Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.

