UPDATE: Man who reported he was robbed of $20,000 arrested for filing false police report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who reported he was robbed at gun point of $20,000 has been arrested for filing a false police report, according to Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Frederick Baker has been arrested and charged with filing a false police report of a felony.

Baker reported he was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, but after opening an investigation, evidence revealed he never traveled to the location the alleged the robbery occurred.

The $20,000 was from deposits from Popeyes Chicken in Conway, where Baker worked.

Popeyes filed a Breach of Trust report with the Conway Police Department reporting money from deposits had gone missing over the last few months.

Yesterday, Baker had a meeting with the Manager/Owner of the Conway Popeyes to discuss the missing money. It was during that meeting that Baker admitted he made up the story of being robbed.

