Police: Man robbed of $20,000 while driving suspect to Myrtle Beach shelter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man he was robbed of $20,000 at gunpoint.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the victim came to the station to report the robbery, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim said he was coming from the Lowes hardware store in Surfside Beach and was on his way to a stop in Myrtle Beach to buy some plastic containers. While driving on North Ocean Boulevard, he was flagged down by the suspect, the report stated.

“The victim stated the suspect was looking for a ride to the shelter,” according to the incident report. “The victim said he agreed to help the suspect out.”

After traveling a few blocks, the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded money, to which the victim handed over the $6 he had.

At that point, the suspect grabbed a tan and white bag before fleeing on foot.

According to the victim, the bag was a money bag for his work. Inside it were eight or nine deposits he was going to drop off at the bank, as well as an estimated $20,000, the report stated.

The victim told police he came straight to the police department after the robbery occurred.

After giving a written statement, the victim reportedly began to have a panic attack and had trouble breathing, according to the incident report. EMS was called and he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.