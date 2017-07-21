Chapin Library, soon to get a new facility, sees more than 11,000 visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Following a WMBF News Investigation into the plans for a new Myrtle Beach city library, some viewers had some questions regarding whether or not an upgraded facility was needed.

The latest numbers from Chapin Memorial Library prove that the need for a new building is there.

It may be 2017, but the library is keeping up with the times and proving it will make the most of the new space. On Friday afternoon, the parking lot was full and the door kept swinging.

“It was a very pleasant surprise reviewing the numbers and seeing almost 11,000 people walk through the door. It's great,” said Jennifer Nassar, the library's director.

Those are numbers for the month of June. For July, the library has already had more than 7,000 visitors. One of them is Katie Reitman, a home-school mom who has been coming to Chapin Memorial every Wednesday for the last four years.

“The library is where we get a good bit of our social interaction," Reitman said. "You know how everybody makes fun of home-school moms and says what about socialization? Well, we come to the library. We come to things like the summer art programs.”

Chapin Memorial offers programs for all ages, be it children, teens or adults.

“Just for our over 95 programs we offer, we had over 1,500 people attend,” Nassar said.

Friday afternoon, dozens of kids enjoyed the Art and Books Collide program.

“Today they are incorporating technology as well as their art skills and they are telling a story in the process,” Nassar said.

At Chapin Memorial, an entire community came together on a summer afternoon in a space they look forward to seeing become bigger and better.

“I mean, this space is good, but it is aging at a fairly fast clip and you can tell,” Reitman said.

A new space will mean much more then what so many assume is just a home for books.

“Technology is so saturated in our lives that you need a place to interact with other people, really be more of a community center,” Nassar said.

Right now, Nassar doesn't know exactly when the move will be made, but she said it will be as seamless as possible.

