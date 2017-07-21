Marion County football teams help with Hurricane Matthew cleanup in Nichols

High school football players helped with Hurricane Matthew cleanup efforts in Nichols on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Over nine months after Hurricane Matthew and homes, yards, streets and a school remain vacant and littered with hurricane debris.

The town of Nichols asked for help and four high school football teams didn't hesitate to respond.

Football players and coaches from Marion County, Mullins, Creek Bridge and Lake View high schools volunteered their time Friday to helping the people of Nichols.

The dozens of high school students picking up debris said they were happy to be there.

"I'm willing, I'm able and they need help," Lake View High School football player Joshua Jones said.

The cleanup event lasted throughout Friday morning. The town coordinated to have all demolition and yard debris leftover from FEMA's pickup removed.

Nichols is reporting the event as a success, bringing the town's residents who still haven't returned hopefully one step closer to coming back.

Rita Pratte, with South Carolina Disaster Recovery, said the focus of the event was to clean up the town and encourage previous residents to come home. One family will be welcomed back next Wednesday, she added. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew and the following floods.

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said the town has a special committee that decides where donated money will go to renovate homes in despair from storm damage.

Families helped by the committee are chosen based on need, Battle said.

