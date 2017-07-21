Nichols receives grant to purchase humidifiers to help with Hurricane Matthew cleanup

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - The dehumidifier program that was started in Saint Bernard Parish after Hurricane Katrina is now a national program.

Following Hurricane Matthew, the town of Nicholas was in total disarray. Now, there is a bright spot.

The town will receive a $25,000 flood recovery grant from One South Carolina Fund through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, according to Rita Pratte, disaster recover advisory for Saint Bernard Parrish.

One of the biggest problems is mold while people are waiting on construction. So, money from the grant was used to purchase 20 dehumidifiers for the town.

Residents of Nichols can go to the town hall and, with proof of residency, sign out a dehumidifier.

