Restaurant Scorecard: BBQ joint 'smokes' their inspection, popular pizza restaurant earns a 'C'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dining-out plans are not complete unless you check the Restaurant Scorecard report.

Here's a look at what state health inspectors discovered at several Horry County eateries this week.

River City Cafe, located on 73rd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 90, an "A" rating. According to the inspection report, there were some foods that were not at the proper cold-holding temperature.

The inspector observed raw chicken thawing in standing water, and some wet wiping cloths for the cookline area were not stored in a sanitizer bucket. The report also stated soap was not available at one of the hand sinks. This latter violation was said to be corrected during the inspection.

Stillhouse BBQ, located in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 98.

Wendy Sissell, manager of Stillhouse BBQ, said she is really proud of the restaurant's score because barbecue is naturally a messy business. She noted her staff works extremely hard to clean the facility.

"I tell them when you go into a restaurant you sit down and you eat, you want that restaurant to be as clean as your restaurant," Sissell said. "You want it to be as clean as your home is because you don't want to get sick and you don't want anybody else to get sick."

Mellow Mushroom in North Myrtle Beach on U.S. 17 South earned a "C" letter grade, with an overall score of 79.

The report said an employee was observed pulling up socks and scratching their head without washing their hands while dealing with clean dishes.

According to the inspector, some foods were not stored at the proper cold-holding temperatures, including cut lettuce, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. The report said the inspector observed chemicals bottles were stored beside a container of pecans and next to seasonings.

Beef was also observed thawing in standing water. The inspection report stated the hoods and filters were dirty, with heavy dust and debris buildup. The floors throughout the facility were reportedly dirty.

The report said debris buildup was observed under coolers, cooking equipment, dish area sinks, ice machines and dry storage shelves.

