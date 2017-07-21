Robeson County receiving $1 million in federal funding for Hurri - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Robeson County receiving $1 million in federal funding for Hurricane Matthew repairs

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Hurricane Matthew forced many Robeson County residents out of their homes last October. (Source: WMBF News) Hurricane Matthew forced many Robeson County residents out of their homes last October. (Source: WMBF News)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County will receive over $1 million in federal funding to assist with repairs to public buildings that were damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

According to a press release from Congressman Robert Pittenger, the funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far, FEMA has provided North Carolina with:

  • $100.8 million in Small Business Administration loans
  • $97.5 million in Individual Assistance
  • $195.4 million from the National Flood Insurance Program
  • $104.7 million in Public Assistance Projects

With additional projects in the pipeline, Pittenger anticipates $200 million in additional public assistance and $75 million in hazard mitigation grants, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Robeson County receiving $1 million in federal funding for Hurricane Matthew repairsMore>>

  • Continuing coverage

    Hurricane Matthew

    Hurricane Matthew

    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after Matthew

    More >>

    Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after Matthew

    More >>
Powered by Frankly