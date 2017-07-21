Robeson County receiving $1 million in federal funding for Hurricane Matthew repairs

Hurricane Matthew forced many Robeson County residents out of their homes last October. (Source: WMBF News)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County will receive over $1 million in federal funding to assist with repairs to public buildings that were damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

According to a press release from Congressman Robert Pittenger, the funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far, FEMA has provided North Carolina with:

$100.8 million in Small Business Administration loans

$97.5 million in Individual Assistance

$195.4 million from the National Flood Insurance Program

$104.7 million in Public Assistance Projects

With additional projects in the pipeline, Pittenger anticipates $200 million in additional public assistance and $75 million in hazard mitigation grants, the release stated.

