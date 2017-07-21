Robeson County receiving $1 million in federal funding for Hurricane Matthew repairs

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
The dehumidifier program that was started in Saint Bernard Parish after Hurricane Katrina is now a national program.More >>
We are in Eclipse overdrive and if you are excited to see it first hand, there are a few safety tips you need to know. The most important piece of viewing information is that the ONLY time it's okay to look directly at the sun is when the eclipse is in totality and if you're in the path of totality.More >>
Police are investigating a murder in Galivants Ferry after a man was found dead with a throat laceration Thursday night.More >>
Surfside Beach is finally getting a face lift – nearly nine months after Hurricane Matthew, but some residents and tourists are disappointed it hasn't started yet. Beach renourishment is about to begin on sand dunes near 6th Avenue North. Equipment was delivered last week, and sand pumping is expected to begin next week, according to dredging officials who were at the site Friday.More >>
According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, 911 dispatch received a call after 7 a.m. in reference to a disturbance at a home on Vincent Road in the Zion community.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman as a domestic dispute.More >>
