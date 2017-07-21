Two arrested following shootout, car chase in Marion County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects were arrested following a shootout and car chase with law enforcement Friday morning in Marion County.

According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, 911 dispatch received a call after 7 a.m. in reference to a disturbance at a home on Vincent Road in the Zion community.

When deputies arrived, they encountered two suspects who opened fire, Wallace said. He added that one bullet hit a deputy’s shotgun, causing the weapon to malfunction.

The shootout was followed by a vehicle chase involving both Marion County deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to Wallace. More shots were fired at pursuing law enforcement, leading to the windshield of a constable’s vehicle at the magistrate’s office being struck, the sheriff said.

A civilian’s car was also struck by the suspects’ vehicle, causing it to go into a ditch.

After roughly 10 minutes, the car chase ended and one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot. According to Wallace, that person was arrested by an SCHP trooper.

The other suspect was arrested by a Marion County deputy while still in the car, the sheriff said. No injuries were reported.

The names of the two suspects and their specific charges were not immediately available. Wallace said they are scheduled for a bond hearing Monday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.