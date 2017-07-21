Police: Man robbed of cash while knife held to throat

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was robbed in the early-morning hours Friday by suspects who put a knife to his throat.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K at 1009 Third Ave. South in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim told police he was walking home from work at the Hookah Lounge when a cream-colored Lincoln pulled in front of him near Third Avenue North and Cedar Street.

According to the victim, a man got out of the car and threatened him with a knife, at one point coming up behind him and putting the weapon to his throat, the report stated.

Two other suspects allegedly went through the man’s pockets and took $20. The three then all got back into the car and drove toward Broadway Street, according to the report.

