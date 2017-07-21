Carolina Forest Little League team out of state championship opportunity

We are in Eclipse overdrive and if you are excited to see it first hand, there are a few safety tips you need to know. The most important piece of viewing information is that the ONLY time it's okay to look directly at the sun is when the eclipse is in totality and if you're in the path of totality.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said he was robbed in the early-morning hours Friday by suspects who put a knife to his throat.More >>
Longtime Nichols resident Carolyn Boykin, 68, was displaced when her home was consumed by flooding Oct. 8.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Friday identifying a person of interest in an incident that took place at CVS.More >>
Police are investigating a murder in Galivants Ferry after a man was found dead with a throat laceration Thursday night.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman as a domestic dispute.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park.More >>
