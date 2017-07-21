Town of Nichols to welcome home woman displaced 9 months by flooding

Carolyn Boykin's home after being flooded in October. (Source: Town of Nichols)

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Longtime Nichols resident Carolyn Boykin, 68, was displaced when her home was consumed by flooding Oct. 8.

According to a town news release, Boykin received FEMA funds that contributed to an effort to rehabilitate her house. Work started in May and finished this week.

Wednesday, the town will throw a party to celebrate her homecoming with a ribbon-cutting at 203 West Railroad Avenue at 5 p.m.

