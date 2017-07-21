Person of interest sought in incident at Florence County CVS - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Person of interest sought in incident at Florence County CVS

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Friday identifying a person of interest in an incident that took place at CVS. (Source: FCSO) The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Friday identifying a person of interest in an incident that took place at CVS. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Friday identifying a person of interest in an incident that took place at CVS.

According to an FCSO news release, the person was captured by surveillance cameras June 19.

Call investigators at 843-665-2121 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly