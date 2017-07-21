UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found with throat laceration; police investigate as murder

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a murder in Galivants Ferry after a man was found dead with a throat laceration Thursday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Boyd Wayne Graham, 43.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Graham's house on Grainloyd Road at 11: 50 p.m., where the man was lying in a pool of blood. The victim had severe trauma to his face and neck areas.

Several people were in the yard.

Officers interviewed two people separately who said they discovered the victim, and found another witness walking down Walter Road toward the house. One of the people who said they found the victim said the witness on Walter Road was at the house when they left, but was not there when she came back and found the victim.

