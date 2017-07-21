Man found dead with throat laceration; Galivants Ferry neighbors not surprised something happened at the home

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a murder in Galivants Ferry after a man was found dead with a throat laceration Thursday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Boyd Wayne Graham, 43.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Graham's house on Grainloyd Road at 11: 50 p.m., where the man was lying in a pool of blood. The victim had severe trauma to his face and neck areas.

Several people were in the yard.

Officers interviewed two people separately who said they discovered the victim, and found another witness walking down Walter Road toward the house. One of the people who said they found the victim said the witness on Walter Road was at the house when they left, but was not there when she came back and found the victim.

Neighbors who live in the area said they are not surprised to hear something like this happened at that house.

One neighbor said there always seems to be a lot of commotion at the house, so when they heard noise outside Thursday night, they didn't think anything of it.

They said there seemed to always be a lot of people going in and out of the house for short periods of time.

Another neighbor said they saw a truck leave the house with furniture loaded onto it around the time of the incident. HCPD officials said they will continue to investigate this death, but have no additional information to provide at this time.

