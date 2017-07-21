ECLIPSE: How to safely watch and photograph the Great American Eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are in Eclipse overdrive and if you are excited to see it first hand, there are a few safety tips you need to know.

The most important piece of viewing information is that the ONLY time it's okay to look directly at the sun is when the eclipse is in totality and if you're in the path of totality. Otherwise, you'll need special viewing glasses. Locally, our public libraries and Tidelands Health are distributing the glasses. You could also view it indirectly by making a little projector. NASA has put together a tutorial HERE. This projector will work for everyone, even if you're not in the path of totality.

If you're looking at the eclipse through a telescope or even a traditional camera lens, make sure you have a solar filter on it. Otherwise, it will magnify the intensity of the sun and be even worse than looking at it directly. If you want to try to get stellar photographs from your phone, NASA has some great information HERE.

