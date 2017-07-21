123 turtle eggs relocated from beach renourishment site - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

123 turtle eggs relocated from beach renourishment site

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts relocated 123 turtle eggs from a beach renourishment site in Surfside Beach Thursday. (Source: S.C.U.T.E.)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts relocated 123 turtle eggs from a beach renourishment site in Surfside Beach Thursday.

According to a S.C.U.T.E. Facebook post, the indentations seen in the soft, leathery eggs are caused naturally to cushion the egg’s fall into the chamber during the laying process.

The post stated nourishment projects don’t generally occur during turtle season.

