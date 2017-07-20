Hartsville Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Hartsville finished last season 13-2. (Source: WMBF Sports) Hartsville finished last season 13-2. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Hartsville Red Foxes
Class 4A, Region VI

2016 Record: 13-2, Lost to South Pointe in state title game

2017 Season Opener: August 18th vs Lake City, 7:30

Key Returners: QB AJ Joyner, RB Tiyon Evans, RB Collins Bishop, C Mac Cranford, G Tical McFarland, T Lee Prescott, T Montana Walker, DE Curtis Thompson, DL Demonte Capehart, DL Izell McKay, LB Jaquez Brockington, LB Kevon Haigler, LB Montrez Williams

Keep an eye out for: Hartsville offensive line. The boys up front move like running backs and open up lanes for Evans and Bishop.

