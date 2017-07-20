Hartsville Pigskin Preview

Hartsville Red Foxes Class 4A, Region VIMore >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
Florence Darlington Technical College officials have given details on its $12 million expansion.More >>
During the early-morning hours of July 13, one of the employees at the Bell & Bell Buick GMC in Little River quickly noticed something on the lot didn't look right.More >>
Jim Garren, who helped Oklahoma to three straight NCAA Championship appearances and the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf title, was named head men’s golf coach at Coastal Carolina University,More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.More >>
