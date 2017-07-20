Meetings allow public to express concerns about roads in the Grand Strand

A meeting held by Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) allowed the public to express concerns about roads in the Grand Strand.More >>
The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts relocated 123 turtle eggs from a beach renourishment site in Surfside Beach Thursday.More >>
If you want an opportunity to have an up close and personal look at what officers deal with every day, a local department is doing it in a unique way, all you need is your phone.More >>
Hartsville Red Foxes Class 4A, Region VIMore >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Wednesday was supposed to be a momentous day for 17-year-old Daniel Fetner. He woke up and posted a photo on Instagram letting his followers know it was the final day of his bike trip spanning three states. The destination was his home in Wilmington, but Fetner's trip ended 30 miles too early.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
