Meetings allow public to express concerns about roads in the Grand Strand

The GSATS project recommendations include fixing roads all across the Grand Strand.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A meeting held by Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) allowed the public to express concerns about roads in the Grand Strand. The meeting took place at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot Thursday evening.

GSATS has a 79-page plan to improve roads in the Grand Strand.

The plan includes improving roads all over the state. Some of the most notable aspects of the plan include improving Kings Highway from Farrow Parkway up to 48th Avenue South.

Another notable part of the plan includes extending Palmetto Pointe Boulevard to US 544.

A large group of bicyclists showed up to the meeting Thursday. They expressed concerns regarding bike lanes.

Mark Hoeweler, the Director of GSATS Metropolitan Planning Organization said fixing bike lanes will be taken just as seriously as fixing the roads.

"When we do a widening or new alignment, we’ll take a complete streets approach to looking at that project, so we’ll look at the inclusion of bike lanes, sidewalks, pathways," said Mark Hoeweler said. "Those sort of treatments on the front end of projects rather than wait 10 years and have people come back and say, ‘Hey we need a sidewalk!’”

Hoeweler said the plan will be presented to GSATS' policy committee to be voted on in about a month and a half.

