Florence-Darlington Tech shows rendering for $12 million expansion

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Florence Darlington Technical College officials have given details on its $12 million expansion.

The college, Darla Moore Foundation and the Greater Lake City Community Development Office are building the new campus in the heart of Lake City in an old shopping center.

The shopping center on Main Street will be totally revamped to fit FDTC’s growing needs. In total, the new space will be 40,000 square feet when complete.

FDTC President Dr. Ben Dillard said new jobs will come with the expansion.

“The flagship program of the campus will be a culinary arts and hospitality program. We will be hiring new faculty for that. The plan is that we would open up that facility in January of 2019,” Dillard said.

Right now, the school is operating out of a hotel it owns in Lake City called the Inn at the Crossroads.

Some of the upcoming degrees will turn the hotel into a work study for the students, while the new space will be able to offer more healthcare programs.

“In addition, we are going to have some workforce development space. We will have a small welding lab there and we are going to have space to do plumbing and electrical, and other trade and craft works,” Dillard said.

Dillard added without partners like the Darla Moore Foundation and the Greater Lake City Community Development Office, the expansion would not be possible.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.