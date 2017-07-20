City gives Topgolf the green light, bringing 450 jobs to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Topgolf received the green light Thursday to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School.

With the city's newest attraction, a Topgolf representative said 450 new jobs are coming along with it. Road and infrastructure improvements are also underway, with a large entertainment mecca in the works

"We bring in a lot of traffic to our facility obviously - we're bringing a lot of demands - and with that comes growth of other commercial projects, so we're very happy about that. We believe in the positive impacts of the community not through the jobs that we offer, but we know that our development brings a lot of that as well," Mark Foster, a Topgolf management of real estate development employee, said.

In addition to 450 new jobs, he said the Myrtle Beach location will also feature one of the company's newest designs.

Thursday's design changed to feature a lot of blue metal on the structure. The plans were submitted and approved at the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting.

"Myrtle Beach, we love it," Foster said. "It's very entertainment-focused, family entertainment, and that's something that we specialize in."

City planning director Carol Coleman and spokesman Mark Kruea agree. The city's long-term plans make Topgolf the "heart" of a new entertainment district.

"It becomes more of the anchor that we were looking at for an entertainment district. It plays very well into that," Coleman said.

The designs include a more than 53,000 square foot Topgolf, with 72 bays to play in.

Topgolf's website describes the facility as a premier golf entertainment complex, with a 240-yard outfield and dartboard-like targets on the "course," which players are trying to hit.

The closer to the bullseye, the more points a player receives get. There's also an extensive food and beverage menu accompanying the game. For more information, click here.

Topgolf plans were met favorably by every member of the community appearance board. However, as plans come to fruition, the city will be faced with a familiar problem - parking.

Topgolf isn't the only proposed attraction for that very large parcel of land. The city has long talked about a performing arts center and amphitheater proposed for the other side of the property that's closest to the beach.

Kruea said five firms are working with the city on theater proposals. He added that, at the earliest, groundbreaking on the amphitheater could begin next year. That depends on if the amphitheater meets what's left over in the city budget, which is about $9.8 million.

"We would need to take parking into account. An amphitheater could potentially be a 14,000-person theater," Kruea said.

Coleman said the adequate infrastructure does not currently exist at 29th Avenue North at Grissom Parkway and Oak Street to support the entertainment mecca proposals and the amount of people that would come with it.

A new road, named Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard, is almost finished and will connect Oak Street and Grissom Parkway. Kruea doesn't expect it to open soon, but it will be available for the opening of Topgolf. A traffic light will also go there, he said.

With the boulevard, Coleman said she expects the 29th Avenue North road widening project date to be pushed up, separating the commercial land from the elementary school by adding two more lanes. The Myrtle Beach Sports Complex also backs up to the Topgolf and arts center locations.

Coleman called Topgolf the "anchor" for the entertainment district, consisting of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, Broadway at the Beach, the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and the proposed arts center.

During the CAB meeting, Foster told members Topgolf facilities are usually built within 12 to 18 months. They hope to have the groundbreaking as early as fall 2017.

