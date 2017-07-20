FIRST ALERT: Here comes the heat!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Blazing heat and humidity is on tap for Friday and on into the weekend.

Thursday night will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s by early Friday.

Friday through the weekend will see a huge dome of heat and humidity settle over the Carolinas, pushing the heat and humidity even higher.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 90s across the Pee Dee and into the lower 90s on the Grand Strand. Humidity will push the heat index to 100-105 through much of the afternoon.

Temperatures will creep a degree or two higher for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures of 98 to 99 inland and into the lower and middle 90s at the beach. The added heat with lingering humidity will push the heat index to dangerous levels of 105-108 both days. Heat advisories will likely be issued for much of the region through the weekend.

Despite the high humidity, dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the weekend forecast free of any storms.

Early next week will see the dome of heat weaken a bit, allowing temperatures to drop by a few degrees and return to the risk of afternoon and evening storms.

