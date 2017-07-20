Lynchburg man charged with sexually assaulting two minors in Hartsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 61-year-old Lynchburg man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with two minors earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Willie James Singletary faces four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators allege that Singletary engaged in sexual activity with the two victims at a home in the Hartsville area.

In 2004, Singletary was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Lee County, the release stated.

The suspect remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday afternoon under no bond, according to online jail records.

