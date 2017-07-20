Lynchburg man charged with sexually assaulting two minors in Har - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lynchburg man charged with sexually assaulting two minors in Hartsville

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Willie Singletary (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Willie Singletary (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 61-year-old Lynchburg man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with two minors earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Willie James Singletary faces four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators allege that Singletary engaged in sexual activity with the two victims at a home in the Hartsville area.

In 2004, Singletary was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Lee County, the release stated.

The suspect remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday afternoon under no bond, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

