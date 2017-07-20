Consider This: Florence taking positive steps to improve the community

The city of Florence is working on a project that has so many benefits for residents and the community.

It wants to bring a grocery store to an area that currently has no stores that offer fresh fruit, vegetables and healthy whole foods for people living nearby.

The site for the new store is in an area the city is targeting for re-development as the vision and plan continues to transform downtown Florence into a place thriving with small business and a desired place to work and live.

The city is also offering a $300,000 incentive package for the developer and to develop the property around the new store, providing parking and infrastructure for the site.

Consider This: City leaders are well aware of the problems and problem areas in Florence, they are taking action and this step that has a huge, positive impact on the entire community.

