TRAFFIC ALERT: Non-injury crash backs up traffic near S.C. 544 South, Pine Hollow Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A non-injury collision on the southbound side of S.C. 544 near Pine Hollow Road has led to the roadway being blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the collision happened at 3:30 p.m.

According to information from the S.C. Department of Transportation, traffic congestion is on the southbound side of S.C. 544 between S.C. 814 and Pine Hollow Road.

