WMBF Investigates: How Myrtle Beach moved in to the Superblock

The Myrtle Beach Topgolf received the green light Thursday to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School. With the city's newest attraction, a Topgolf representative said 450 new jobs are coming along with it.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Topgolf received the green light Thursday to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School. With the city's newest attraction, a Topgolf representative said 450 new jobs are coming along with it.More >>
This summer, Atlantic Beach Police Chief Tim Taylor has been mentoring a youth basketball team comprised of eighth-grade boys from all over the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.More >>
This summer, Atlantic Beach Police Chief Tim Taylor has been mentoring a youth basketball team comprised of eighth-grade boys from all over the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.More >>
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a Murrells Inlet shooting on July 9 remained in jail Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a Murrells Inlet shooting on July 9 remained in jail Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is moving the Children’s Museum and Library to the Superblock next to Nance Plaza. City manager John Pedersen says demolition of that area could start in January. But first, the city still has to buy three of the 14 properties. A WMBF News investigation found how the city got this far and the plan to move forward.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is moving the Children’s Museum and Library to the Superblock next to Nance Plaza. City manager John Pedersen says demolition of that area could start in January. But first, the city still has to buy three of the 14 properties. A WMBF News investigation found how the city got this far and the plan to move forward.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.More >>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.More >>