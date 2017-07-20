Coast RTA debuts new buses

Coast RTA has rolled out its new buses along the Grand Strand. (Source: Coast RTA)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coast RTA has new buses and they are in service along the Grand Strand.

On Thursday, the transit service posted photos of the new buses to its Facebook page. Coast RTA spokesperson Michelle Cantey said they will be assigned to routes serving Myrtle Beach beginning Thursday.

According to Cantey, the new buses reflect a rebranding for Coast RTA, with a new color scheme and an update logo.

