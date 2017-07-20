Male victim badly burned by possible generator explosion in Robe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Male victim badly burned by possible generator explosion in Robeson County

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A male victim was badly burned after a possible generator explosion in the Maxton area of Robeson County Thursday morning.

At 10 a.m., Robeson County Fire received a call about a fire or explosion on El Rancho Drive off Jacobs Road, according to Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis.

Chavis said a woman went into a building in a backyard and found her son badly burned. It appeared the generator had exploded, but Robeson County Fire is still working to confirm an explosion took place. There is evidence of a fire, with burns to the victim and the generator.

Chavis said Robeson Fire investigators and officials from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene gathering information.

Chavis could not confirm the victim’s age or current status.

WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

