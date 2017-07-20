Surfside Beach Police report graffiti in residential area of tow - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach Police report graffiti in residential area of town

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Green spray paint marking a sign in a residential area in Surfside Beach (Source: Surfside Beach Police) Green spray paint marking a sign in a residential area in Surfside Beach (Source: Surfside Beach Police)
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end.

The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.

The post asks the public to help the police department by reporting any suspicious activity, especially at night.

“If you see something please call, no matter how minor it may seem. 843-913-6368,” the post concludes.

