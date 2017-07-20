SCDOT: Roads bill revenues to fund paving projects

A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.More >>
A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.More >>
A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.More >>
A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.More >>
Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end. The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.More >>
Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end. The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10.More >>
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>