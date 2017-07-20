SCDOT: Roads bill revenues to fund paving projects

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. (Source: Pixabay)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

According to a news release, contracts have been awarded for 200 miles of paving projects in 27 counties across the state. The projects are valued at nearly $26.5 million and are part of SCDOT’s increased resurfacing program and local County Transportation Committee projects.

“Without the passage of the roads bill and infusion of funding to the local CTCs, DOT would not have been able to proceed with advancing these projects to construction,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “SCDOT engineers were prepared to advance these projects to contract prior to the passage of the roads bill. Now that the General Assembly has taken decisive action on guaranteeing road funding to support our plan to rebuild our roads, we are committed to putting those dollars to work quickly and will continue to advance projects to contract in accordance with our plan. ”

Revenues from the roads bill are expected to begin to accumulate over the next 45 to 60 days. The SCDOT Commission approved a plan to commit $99 million of the first year’s estimated $149 million revenue stream to resurfacing and the rest to the Rural Road Safety Program.

“The awarding of these contracts is the first step in launching our program to begin to turn around the poor condition of our road network,” said SCDOT Chairman Woody Willard.

The following is a list of projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

HORRY COUNTY

3.27 miles on three roads – Frontage Road East, Highway 931 and Port Harrelson Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

3.61 miles on six roads – Saints Delight Road, Third Avenue, Thrush Court, Osprey Way, Wood Duck Lane, Robin Drive

MARION COUNTY

2.06 miles one road – Oakridge Road

MARLBORO COUNTY

2.89 miles on two roads – Laurin Willis Road and Oak River Road

DARLINGTON COUNTY

3.08 miles on Leavensworth Road

DILLON COUNTY

1.83 miles on Gary Road

FLORENCE COUNTY

13.58 miles on seven roads – S-711, James Jones Avenue, Chinaberry Road, North Price Road, East St. Paul Road, South Green Road and Fore Road

