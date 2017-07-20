SCDOT: Roads bill revenues to fund paving projects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCDOT: Roads bill revenues to fund paving projects

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. (Source: Pixabay) The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. (Source: Pixabay)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday funds from the roads bill that increased the gas tax, along with funds from the General Assembly will enable paving projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

According to a news release, contracts have been awarded for 200 miles of paving projects in 27 counties across the state. The projects are valued at nearly $26.5 million and are part of SCDOT’s increased resurfacing program and local County Transportation Committee projects.

“Without the passage of the roads bill and infusion of funding to the local CTCs, DOT would not have been able to proceed with advancing these projects to construction,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “SCDOT engineers were prepared to advance these projects to contract prior to the passage of the roads bill. Now that the General Assembly has taken decisive action on guaranteeing road funding to support our plan to rebuild our roads, we are committed to putting those dollars to work quickly and will continue to advance projects to contract in accordance with our plan. ”

Revenues from the roads bill are expected to begin to accumulate over the next 45 to 60 days. The SCDOT Commission approved a plan to commit $99 million of the first year’s estimated $149 million revenue stream to resurfacing and the rest to the Rural Road Safety Program.

“The awarding of these contracts is the first step in launching our program to begin to turn around the poor condition of our road network,” said SCDOT Chairman Woody Willard.

The following is a list of projects in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

HORRY COUNTY

3.27 miles on three roads – Frontage Road East, Highway 931 and Port Harrelson Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

3.61 miles on six roads – Saints Delight Road, Third Avenue, Thrush Court, Osprey Way, Wood Duck Lane, Robin Drive

MARION COUNTY

2.06 miles one road – Oakridge Road

MARLBORO COUNTY

2.89 miles on two roads – Laurin Willis Road and Oak River Road

DARLINGTON COUNTY

3.08 miles on Leavensworth Road

DILLON COUNTY

1.83 miles on Gary Road

FLORENCE COUNTY

13.58 miles on seven roads – S-711, James Jones Avenue, Chinaberry Road, North Price Road, East St. Paul Road, South Green Road and Fore Road

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police continue to investigate after man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday

    Police continue to investigate after man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:07:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

    More >>

    A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Police say Aynor-area shooting Wednesday night was accidental

    Police say Aynor-area shooting Wednesday night was accidental

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:03:33 GMT
    Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Aynor area Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Aynor area Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.

    More >>

    A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach Police report graffiti in residential area of town

    Surfside Beach Police report graffiti in residential area of town

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-20 17:29:31 GMT
    Green spray paint marking a sign in a residential area in Surfside Beach (Source: Surfside Beach Police)Green spray paint marking a sign in a residential area in Surfside Beach (Source: Surfside Beach Police)

    Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end. The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.

    More >>

    Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end. The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly