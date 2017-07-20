Reward offered for identity of man suspected of passing counterf - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Reward offered for identity of man suspected of passing counterfeit bills in Scotland County

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10. (Source: SCSO) The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10. (Source: SCSO)
LAUREL HILL, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10.

According to a SCSO news release, deputies responded to Sneads Grove Convenience Store at 20501 Sneads Grove Road for a call about a man trying to buy merchandise with fake money.

Anyone who can identify the man, who was caught on surveillance video, is asked to fill out the form at IDThisPerson.com to receive $25.

