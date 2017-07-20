School Tools: Donate supplies to local students in need - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School Tools: Donate supplies to local students in need

WMBF News is proudly teaming up with Jud Kuhn Chevrolet, the Salvation Army, Communities in Schools in Robeson County, and schools around our area to provide school supplies to students in need.

Donate funds for school supplies to the area of your choice by clicking the links on our School Tools page here. You can also drop off school supplies directly at many locations around our area. Click here to see a list of the top 5 most-needed supplies for local students heading back to school.

Head to our School Tools page now to find out how to donate school supplies or funds to purchase them.

  • Reward offered for identity of man suspected of passing counterfeit bills in Scotland County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:11 PM EDT
    The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who used counterfeit money at a Laurel Hill convenience store July 10. 

    Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:50 AM EDT
    A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

  • School Tools: Donate supplies to local students in need

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:33 AM EDT

    WMBF News is proudly teaming up with Jud Kuhn Chevrolet, the Salvation Army, Communities in Schools in Robeson County, and schools around our area to provide school supplies to students in need. Donate funds for school supplies to the area of your choice by clicking the links on our School Tools page here.

