Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival announces beach music lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation announced Thursday the lineup for the Second Annual Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival Oct. 6 and 7, to feature four of the Carolinas’ top beach music bands.

According to a news release, the festival will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between Eighth and Ninth avenues north in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District.

Jim Quick and Coastline, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, The Catalinas and The Fantastic Shakers will make you dust off your dancin’ shoes.

Jim Quick and Coastline take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Saturday, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by The Catalinas at 1:30 p.m., and The Fantastic Shakers at 5 p.m.

“We are so excited to partner with the Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival, which showcases our beautiful destination and its love of seafood to locals and visitors alike,” said Tom Raschiatore, general manager of Hyatt Buick GMC. “We take pride in being one of the oldest and most trusted auto dealerships serving this community we love so much and look forward to seeing lots of our customers at the festival while listening to these legendary beach bands!”

MBSF grew as a result of last year’s success to include the oceanfront lot across Ocean Boulevard and a car show along the parking lanes of Eighth and Ninth avenues north Saturday.

The event is free to attend and vendors will offer mouth-watering seafood, beer and wine. There will be kid’s activities and registration is open now for a corn hole tournament.

Call 843-855-0527 for more information.

