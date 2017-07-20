Florence Civic Center construction reaches milestone

Construction crews will place the final steel beam on the new expansion space at the Florence Civic Center Thursday, marking the end of major construction. (Source: FCC)

According to FCC Director of Marketing Nick Hooker, with exterior framing to wrap up, work will begin on interior design and outdoor aesthetics. In June, crews put up walls, poured concrete and added plumbing.

FCC will host a traditional “signing on the beam” in celebration of the benchmark at 11:30 a.m. FCC Interim General Manager Paul Beard will speak.

RSVP with Hooker at 843-679-9417.

