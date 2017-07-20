Conway police chief considers change to fireworks ordinance in response to Fourth of July noise complaints

Construction crews will place the final steel beam on the new expansion space at the Florence Civic Center Thursday, marking the end of major construction.More >>
If you celebrated the Fourth of July in Conway by setting off fireworks you might not be able to spend Independence Day the same way next year.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Conway Thursday morning.
DKG Society International for key women educators is holding its Southeast Regional Conference through Saturday in Myrtle Beach.
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
She was stabbed in the neck, and suffered deep wounds to her arm as she tried to defend herself, severing nerves and leaving her with limited mobility.
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
A video recorded by people living near an abandoned home on the corner of East 161st Street and Delray tell the story clearly, as roaches are seen crawling all over the outside walls and can be seen through windows inside.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
