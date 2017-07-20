DKG Society International to hold conference for women educators in Myrtle Beach

DKG Society International for key women educators is holding its Southeast Regional Conference through Saturday in Myrtle Beach. (Source: DKG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – DKG Society International for key women educators is holding its Southeast Regional Conference through Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

According to DKG Southeast Regional Director Linda Navorska, the conference started Wednesday at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Conference Center. More than 500 women educators from 11 states are in attendance.

DKG is an organization of outstanding women educators with the goal of impacting education worldwide. It was established in 1929 and now includes all 50 states and 16 other countries. Learn more at www.dkg.org.

