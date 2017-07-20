Conway mobile home total loss after fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Conway mobile home total loss after fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Conway Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Conway Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a vacant mobile home fire in Conway Thursday morning.

According to HCFR Public Information Officer Mark Nugent, the fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the 5300 block of Morris Carter Road around 4 a.m. Firefighters on scene said the home was "already on the ground" when they arrived and described it as a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly