Message on a seashell: Myrtle Beach discovery leads to emotional connection

Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
Her love for the Grand Strand and its seashells brought Burnsville, W.V. native Debbie Brown to Myrtle Beach for a weekend visit. The shell she found on this particular trip will undoubtedly never be forgotten.More >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A woman was awarded a $300,000 civil judgment against the city of Myrtle Beach after filing a lawsuit claiming she tripped on a rug at a city-operated recreation center.More >>
A woman was awarded a $300,000 civil judgment against the city of Myrtle Beach after filing a lawsuit claiming she tripped on a rug at a city-operated recreation center.More >>
Last summer, there were 13 drownings or missing swimmer incidents in Myrtle Beach. Because one is one too many, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol made it a point to change that.More >>
Last summer, there were 13 drownings or missing swimmer incidents in Myrtle Beach. Because one is one too many, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol made it a point to change that.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>