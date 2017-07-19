Police say Aynor-area shooting Wednesday night was accidental - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police say Aynor-area shooting Wednesday night was accidental

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
and WMBF News Staff
Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Aynor area Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News) Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Aynor area Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. Nugent said units were sent to 1620 Jonestown Road. He added a medical evacuation helicopter was called in.

The Horry County Police officer who responded spoke to the victim, who told them that the shooting was accidental, according to the police report.

The alleged shooter was called out of a residence and taken into custody, the report states. No charges will be filed this man, according to an Horry County Police news release.

