Police say Aynor-area shooting Wednesday night was accidental

The Coast RTA has new buses and they are in service along the Grand Strand.More >>
A male victim was badly burned after a possible generator explosion in the Maxton area of Robeson County Thursday morning. At 10 a.m., Robeson County Fire received a call about a fire or explosion on El Rancho Drive off Jacobs Road, according to Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis.More >>
A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.More >>
A man received a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting in the Aynor area Wednesday night that police learned was accidental.More >>
Surfside Beach Police are asking the public for help reporting suspicious activity after vandalism and graffiti was found in a residential area in the town’s south end. The department posted five images to Facebook showing green spray paint on a golf cart, a sign, mailboxes, the side of a building, and a utility box.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
