Police investigate shooting in Aynor area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police investigate shooting in Aynor area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said units were sent to 1620 Jonestown Road. He added a medical evacuation helicopter was called in.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department confirmed there was one male victim. His exact status was unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly