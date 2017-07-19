Police investigate shooting in Aynor area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said units were sent to 1620 Jonestown Road. He added a medical evacuation helicopter was called in.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department confirmed there was one male victim. His exact status was unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

We're investigating a shooting in Aynor. 1 male victim. Status unknown. No further details. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 20, 2017

